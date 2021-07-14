Mexican president says wants state to supply 54% of power market

Mexico will propose that state-run power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) will supply 54% of the market under a planned reform of the sector, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

"It's not displacing the private sector, it's creating order," he told a regular morning news conference, adding that the CFE should not treated the same as private firms.

Lopez Obrador has not said when he will send the proposed reform to Congress.

