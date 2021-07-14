Left Menu

Govt says very much concerned about safety of people in coal bearing areas of Jharia, Raniganj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:42 IST
In view of challenges like natural mishaps including fire in coal bearing areas, the Centre on Wednesday said it is very much concerned about the safety of people living in such areas of Jharia, Jharkhand and Raniganj, West Bengal.

Coal India arms Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) have active mines in Jharia and Raniganj, respectively.

''The government is very much concerned about the safety of humans living in coal-bearing areas in Jharia and Raniganj... . Company’s top priority should be to douse fire in Jharia by introducing new technologies,'' Coal Additional Secretary Vinod Kumar Tiwari said.

He further said that ECL had proactively doused active surface fire areas but fire remains a challenge in Jharia.

To avoid any natural mishaps at Jharia and Raniganj coalfields in Jharkhand and West Bengal, a master plan was drawn to rehabilitate the affected families to a safer location, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The coal ministry organised a day-long workshop on 'way ahead for Jharia and Raniganj Master Plan' at CCL on Wednesday.

The workshop was aimed at expediting rehabilitation of affected families to safer locations in Jharia (Jharkhand) and Raniganj (West Bengal).

Addressing the participants, Coal India Director Technical Binay Dayal said that the coal behemoth is committed to solve the issue of fire in Jharkhand and many scientific studies have been carried out in the past.

