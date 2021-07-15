Left Menu

P S Sreedharan Pillai takes oath as Goa Governor

P S Sreedharan Pillai took oath as a Governor at Raj Bhawan in Panaji on Thursday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:10 IST
P S Sreedharan Pillai takes oath as Goa Governor
P.S. Sreedharan took oath as Governor of Goa today. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

P S Sreedharan Pillai took oath as a Governor at Raj Bhawan in Panaji on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony of the 19th Governor of Goa took place today morning.

The Oath of Office was administered to Mr Pillai by Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Dutta in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Pillai was appointed as the Governor of Goa on July 6 by President Ram Nath Kovind in the major Union Cabinet reshuffle and replaced Bhagwat Singh Koshyari.

Pillai has previously served as a President of the Kerala BJP state unit. Pillai was a senior BJP leader from Kerala and was serving as a Governor of Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021