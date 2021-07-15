Nigeria's senate approves reconciled petroleum overhaul package
Updated: 15-07-2021
Nigeria's Senate on Thursday voted to approve a reconciled petroleum overhaul package.
The package, which now must be cleared by the lower house of parliament, included sending a 3% share of the annual operating expenditure of oil companies to communities where oil is produced.
