Odisha govt extends partial lockdown till August 1
The Odisha government has decided to extend partial lockdown in the State till August 1, said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.
The Odisha government has decided to extend partial lockdown in the State till August 1, said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra. Mahapatra said the average infection rate which was around 5 per cent in the state has come down to around 3 per cent. According to the infection rate, the State government has put 30 districts into two categories.
In 20 districts, (category-A) having an infection rate of less than 5 per cent, shops will be allowed to open daily from 6 am to 8 pm. There will be no weekend shutdown in these districts but night curfew will continue. In the remaining 10 districts (category-B) of the State having infection rate 5 per cent or above, shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 5 pm only. Weekend shutdown and night curfew will continue in these districts.
Schools and other educational institutes will remain closed and so will parks, cinema halls, exhibitions and malls. Restaurants will be allowed to offer takeaways only. Public transport including bus service, taxi, auto rickshaw service is allowed to resume except for Puri where restrictions on the movement of public transport will remain in force till July 25 ahead of Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath.
Mohapatra said the virus is under control but the infection is still there so people need to remain cautious. (ANI)
