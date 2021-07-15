Left Menu

Odisha govt extends partial lockdown till August 1

The Odisha government has decided to extend partial lockdown in the State till August 1, said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:57 IST
Odisha govt extends partial lockdown till August 1
Odisha govt has extended partial lockdown.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has decided to extend partial lockdown in the State till August 1, said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra. Mahapatra said the average infection rate which was around 5 per cent in the state has come down to around 3 per cent. According to the infection rate, the State government has put 30 districts into two categories.

In 20 districts, (category-A) having an infection rate of less than 5 per cent, shops will be allowed to open daily from 6 am to 8 pm. There will be no weekend shutdown in these districts but night curfew will continue. In the remaining 10 districts (category-B) of the State having infection rate 5 per cent or above, shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 5 pm only. Weekend shutdown and night curfew will continue in these districts.

Schools and other educational institutes will remain closed and so will parks, cinema halls, exhibitions and malls. Restaurants will be allowed to offer takeaways only. Public transport including bus service, taxi, auto rickshaw service is allowed to resume except for Puri where restrictions on the movement of public transport will remain in force till July 25 ahead of Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

Mohapatra said the virus is under control but the infection is still there so people need to remain cautious. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021