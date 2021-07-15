Business briefs 2

Commerce ministry's arm APEDA on Thursday said it has organised a mango promotion programme in Dubai for varieties from northern India.

Varieties including Chausa and Langra is being displayed in UAE, it said.

APEDA has been initiating measures to boost mango exports from the non-traditional regions and states.

* * * India-Mauritius FTA could be precursor to similar pacts with other African nations: Goyal * Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sad India's free-trade pact with Mauritius could be a precursor to similar agreements that India would look to sign with several other African countries.

Speaking at a CII event, he said Africa has been the second largest recipient of India's overseas assistance.

''Referring to the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) signed by India and Mauritius, he stated that the FTA could be a precursor to FTAs that India would look to sign with several other African countries,'' CII said quoting the minister.

India as the third largest trade partner of Africa will continue to play an instrumental role in Africa's economic progress, Goyal said.

He also underlined the need for geographical diversification of the trade, and urged six African LDCs (less developed countries) that have not yet availed of India's Duty Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme to leverage the opportunity to gain easy export market access here.

* * * Pidilite Industries appoints Sudhanshu Vats as deputy managing director * Adhesive maker Pidilite Industries on Thursday announced to appoint Sudhanshu Vats as the company's deputy managing director, effective from September 1, 2021.

Prior to that, Vats was the managing director and global chief executive officer of speciality packaging company EPL.

Vats, IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus, has also worked with companies including Unilever, Castrol and Viacom18.

Pidilite Executive Chairman M B Parekh said, ''Sudhanshu is a welcome addition to Pidilite's leadership team. His talent and experience will be of great value to Pidilite.'' Vats has started his career with Hindustan Unilever and spent about 20 years in various Sales & Marketing and General Management roles serving as VP for Laundry Business (South Asia) and Global Head for Radiant.

