First TAB NZ Board members appointed

The members of the first TAB NZ Board come with experience in racing and sports administration, business and governance, the betting industry, broadcasting and gambling harm minimisation.

"This Board will progress from the excellent work done by the interim board, put in place in August 2020," Grant Robertson said.

"The TAB Board was created under the Racing Act passed in 2020. The Act outlines a process for appointing the board through the establishment of a selection panel to make recommendations to the Minister of Racing.

"This includes three people nominated by the racing codes and up to four other members who have a range of knowledge and experience outlined in the Act.

"The selection panel has taken particular care to work thoroughly through the process to identify suitable candidates. I thank them for their work.

"I am excited to have the new Board in place. This is a significant step for TAB New Zealand. I also want to thank the interim Board for the work it has done to help get us to this point," Grant Robertson said.

The TAB NZ Board comprises Mark Stewart (Chair), Anna Stove (Deputy Chair), Bill Birnie, Paul Bittar, Jason Fleming, Wendie Harvey, and Raewyn Lovett. Mr Birnie, Mr Bittar and Mr Fleming are the nominees of the racing codes.

Mark Stewart has a considerable business and governance background, including in sports and recreation.

Anna Stove was a member of the interim Board and provides continuity to the new Board. She brings strong commercial acumen and racing sector knowledge.

Bill Birnie has extensive governance experience in the racing and sports sectors and in audit and risk governance.

Paul Bittar brings governance and executive experience in the racing and sports sectors, both in Australia and New Zealand, with particular knowledge of wagering.

Jason Fleming has worked across all aspects of Class 4 gaming and has racing industry experience at the executive and governance levels.

Wendie Harvey is currently a Gambling Commissioner and has a legal background, with strong experience in strategy, business and culture transformation.

Raewyn Lovett is currently a Director at Sport NZ and has significant sports administration, as well as commercial and corporate law experience.

The Board will commence on 1 August 2021 and has been appointed for a term of three years, ending 31 July 2024.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)