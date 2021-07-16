Left Menu

Fire breaks out at IISER, Pune building

A fire broke out on Friday at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune.

ANI | Pune (Maharastra) | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:12 IST
Fire breaks out at IISER, Pune building
File Photo of IISER. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Friday at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune. Four to five tenders were rushed to the spot.

The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021