Fire breaks out at IISER, Pune building
A fire broke out on Friday at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune.
ANI | Pune (Maharastra) | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:12 IST
The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)
