Multi-disciplinary operations in OR Tambo to maintain stability

Acting OR Tambo District Commissioner, Brigadier Vukile Ntandane welcomed the delegation and emphasised the police’s commitment to ensure safety and stability in the district.

“The drive is planned to take the form of a motorcade compromising stakeholders from the security cluster, business, religious leaders and taxi industries,” the SAPS said in a statement.  Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)
Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, have met with the Eastern Cape SAPS Senior Management in Mthatha today.

He presented the multi-disciplinary operations that are taking place around OR Tambo in maintaining order in the vicinity, following the interventions made by both Justice Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) and Economic Clusters.

The stakeholders are expected to lead a community awareness drive against looting and vandalism in the OR Tambo District.

"The drive is planned to take the form of a motorcade compromising stakeholders from the security cluster, business, religious leaders and taxi industries," the SAPS said in a statement.

