Left Menu

Target removes J&J sunscreens from stores, website

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:35 IST
Target removes J&J sunscreens from stores, website
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@JNJNews)

Target Corp said on Friday it has removed Johnson & Johnson's Neutrogena aerosol sunscreen products from its stores and website after the pharmaceutical company said it had detected a cancer-causing chemical in some samples.

Pharmacy chains CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and retailer Walmart Inc have also pulled J&J's sunscreen off their shelves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
2
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021