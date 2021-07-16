Target removes J&J sunscreens from stores, website
Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:35 IST
Target Corp said on Friday it has removed Johnson & Johnson's Neutrogena aerosol sunscreen products from its stores and website after the pharmaceutical company said it had detected a cancer-causing chemical in some samples.
Pharmacy chains CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and retailer Walmart Inc have also pulled J&J's sunscreen off their shelves.
