Target removes J&J sunscreens from stores, website

Target Corp said on Friday it has removed Johnson & Johnson's Neutrogena aerosol sunscreen products from its stores and website after the pharmaceutical company said it had detected a cancer-causing chemical in some samples.

Pharmacy chains CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and retailer Walmart Inc have also pulled J&J's sunscreen off their shelves.

