Andhra: Goods train derailed, no causalities reported

A goods train derailed near Bhimavaram town of Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari on Monday.

ANI | West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A goods train derailed near Bhimavaram town of Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari on Monday. No causalities have been reported.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of South Central Railway, Vijayawada, Nusrat Mandrupkar informed that the train was going towards Nidadavole junction, and had derailed near Bhimavaram town at 9 am. "Front two wheels of the engine derailed. Information about the same was immediately sent to Vijayawada and Rajahmundry stations," she said. "Accident Relief Train (ART) from Rajahmundry reached the spot by 9.30 am. The goods train was lifted by crane and re-railed by 10.25 am. The train continued its journey by around 11.20 am," she added.

There are no casualties or injuries due to this incident. The journey of one train got delayed by one hour, she further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

