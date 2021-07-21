Left Menu

Ireland says: we're flexible but no Brexit negotiation

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 21-07-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 18:50 IST
Ireland is willing to be flexible and creative over the Northern Ireland Protocol but Dublin does not want to renegotiate the Brexit divorce treaty.

"There is possibility for flexibility," Thomas Byrne, Ireland’s junior minister for European Affairs, told Sky. "Our position is that we don't want to renegotiate the protocol." (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by William James)

