UP govt to provide free WiFi in 217 cities

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced to provide free WiFi facility in 217 cities of 17 municipal corporations across the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced to provide free WiFi facility in 217 cities of 17 municipal corporations across the state. In an official statement, they said these locations will include rural as well as urban places.

Free WiFi will be installed at two places in bigger cities while only one in smaller cities. Among cities where WiFi will be installed include Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan and Firozabad.

The state government further said that places like bus stand, court, railway station, block and registrar office will have this facility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

