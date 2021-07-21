UP govt to provide free WiFi in 217 cities
Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced to provide free WiFi facility in 217 cities of 17 municipal corporations across the state.
Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced to provide free WiFi facility in 217 cities of 17 municipal corporations across the state. In an official statement, they said these locations will include rural as well as urban places.
Free WiFi will be installed at two places in bigger cities while only one in smaller cities. Among cities where WiFi will be installed include Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan and Firozabad.
The state government further said that places like bus stand, court, railway station, block and registrar office will have this facility. (ANI)
