Farmers' protest: Buses carrying farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar

With the scheduled farmers protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday, the buses carrying farmers have arrived at the site. The protesting farmers will agitate against Central Government's three farm laws here. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has also reached Jantar Mantar as farmers begin their protest against farm laws.

Tikait had earlier said that the farmers will hold their own Parliament sessions at Jantar Mantar. Heavy security is being deployed at the Singhu border and Tikri Border in view of farmers' protests amid the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

Farmers have been permitted to protest at Jantar Mantar with limited numbers not exceeding 200 persons for Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and six persons for Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) from 11 am to 5 pm daily. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws. So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmer leaders to break the deadlock between the two parties. (ANI)

