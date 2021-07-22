Left Menu

Search operation underway in J-K's Akhnoor after unidentified person spotted

A search operation is underway in Jammu's Akhnoor sector after an unidentified person was spotted by locals on Thursday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:28 IST
Search operation underway in J-K's Akhnoor after unidentified person spotted
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Search operation going on in Akhnoor sector after locals reported seeing an unidentified person. Details awaited," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

