Search operation underway in J-K's Akhnoor after unidentified person spotted

A search operation is underway in Jammu's Akhnoor sector after an unidentified person was spotted by locals on Thursday.

"Search operation going on in Akhnoor sector after locals reported seeing an unidentified person. Details awaited," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Advertisement

More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)