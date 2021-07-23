Left Menu

Odisha govt sanctions Rs 2.55 cr ex gratia for kin of journalists died due to COVID-19

The Odisha government on Friday sanctioned Rs 2.55 crore for the kin of 17 working journalists who died of COVID-19.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:49 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government on Friday sanctioned Rs 2.55 crore for the kin of 17 working journalists who died of COVID-19. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh each to the kin of these journalists.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department of the state, the amount has been sanctioned from the Journalist Welfare Fund. Four journalists from Bhubaneswar, three from Balangir, seven from Ganjam, two from Jajpur, and one from Kalahandi died due to coronavirus and their families will receive the aid.

"Few cases have been received by the department which will be disbursed after due verification. After required inquiry at the district level, eligible applications will be considered for disbursement of the ex gratia compassionate assistance," the statement said. According to the Union Ministery, Odisha has 17,466 active cases of COVID-19, while as many as 5,308 people have succumbed to the infection so far in the state. (ANI)

