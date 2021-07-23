Ensure no medical students should be prevented from classes for non-payment of fees: HC to Kerala govt

Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to ensure that no medical students in their respective institutions should be prevented from attending classes solely for a reason of non-payment of fees. The Court was hearing a plea by the parents of the second-year medical students against the Self-Financing Medical Colleges who are asking the students to pay the fees of the third year in advance.

It has sent notices seeking explanations from the state government and the Self-Financing Medical College Management Association. The plea alleged that some of the managements are asking second-year students to pay the fees of the third year in advance. (ANI)

