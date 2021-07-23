Left Menu

White House says new Pfizer vaccine order could help if booster shot needed

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. purchased 200 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for flexibility if booster shots are later needed and the shots are approved for younger children, the White House said on Friday.

The vaccine makers announced the government's purchase earlier on Friday.

