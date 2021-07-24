Left Menu

5 killed in lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh

Five persons were killed in incidents of lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, district officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Panna (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-07-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 23:11 IST
Superintendent of police in Panna district Dharmraj Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were killed in incidents of lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, district officials said on Saturday. Superintendent of police in the Panna district Dharmraj Meena said, "A total of five causalities due to lightning strikes were reported in different villages in the Panna district. Post mortem of one more individual is still pending."

"Treatment of few others injured due to lightning strikes is underway. They are in stable condition as of now", said Dharmraj Meena. This is for the second time this month that lightning has struck Madhya Pradesh.

On July 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief over the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh and announced ex gratia for the victims. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The State Government will provide all possible assistance to the affected. From the PMNRF, Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi," PMO had tweeted on July 12.

As many as seven persons were killed in lightning strikes in various districts of Madhya Pradesh at that time, police officials said. Death toll in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh due to lightning at that time was at also reported in double digits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

