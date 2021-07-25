Olympics-Swimming-Tunisia's Hafnaoui wins gold in men's 400 freestyle
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui won the Olympic swimming gold medal in the men's 400m freestyle on Sunday in a time of 3:43.36.
Australia's Jack McLoughlin won the silver in 3:43.52 and American Kieran Smith took bronze in 3:43.94.
