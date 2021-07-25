Olympics-Equestrian-Singapore eliminated from dressage as horse bleeds from mouth
Singapore was eliminated from the equestrian dressage qualifiers on Sunday after a judge found Caroline Chew's horse Tribiani was bleeding from the mouth while competing, spelling an abrupt end to the country's first foray into the sport at the Olympics.
"It was a bit of a freak accident...He was feeling really good actually, presenting really well and then just caught his lip in the corner, I think. I didn't feel it happen, but obviously the judge saw it," Chew told reporters.
