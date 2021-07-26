Left Menu

India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

With 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in India in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate jumps up to 3.41 per cent from yesterday's 2.31 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 10:13 IST
India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in India in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate jumps up to 3.41 per cent from yesterday's 2.31 per cent. For 34 consecutive days till yesterday, the daily positivity rate in the country was less than 3 per cent.

Presently, the active caseload of India is 4,11,189. 416 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll of India now stands at 4,20,967.

As per the Union Ministry of Health, 35,968 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in India to 3,05,79,106. Presently, the recovery rate is at 97.35 per cent.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 43.51 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far. As per the ministry, a total of 45.74 crore Covid tests have been conducted in India so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021