Prompt action by ONGC averts LPG tanker collision

Prompt action by state-owned ONGC with assistance from the Coast Guard averted the collision of an empty LPG tanker, that went adrift, with oil and gas installations in the Arabian Sea, preventing a major mishap.

The LPG vessel 'Gas Yodla' was on its way to Fujairah, UAE from Mongla, Bangladesh on July 24 evening when it reported an engine failure and started drifting in the sea, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said in a statement.

This happened at 18.35 hrs on July 24 and about 20 nautical miles from ONGC's D1 field, off the Mumbai coast.

The Panama-flagged vessel, owned by Dubai-based Shield Marine, had 17 people onboard, including eight Indians and nine Ukrainians.

It was on its way back to UAE after discharging an LPG cargo in Bangladesh.

''After the first information was reported by ODAG (Offshore Defence Advisory Group), ONGC promptly diverted its offshore supply vessel 'Sagar Pride' and ODAG mobilized its vessel 'P R Nayak' to support the drifting vessel,'' the statement said. ''The efforts succeeded in assisting the distressed vessel and also helped to keep it away from ONGC's operational area.'' ONGC also withdrew one of its multi-supply vessels 'Seamec-3' and tugboat 'Saroja Blessing' from assigned duties and diverted those towards the drifting vessel. 'Water Lilly' tugboat from DG Shipping also joined ONGC's vessels.

''The path of the vessel was closely monitored to ensure the safety of the passengers onboard and ONGC installations. By 10 pm on July 24, the vessel cleared the south of the D1 field at 15 nautical miles, but was still drifting at 1.5-2 nm per hour,'' it said.

ONGC remained in constant coordination with DG Shipping, Coast Guard and ODAG to ensure that the vessel remains at a safe distance from ONGC fields.

''Coast Guard Ship 'Sankalp' approached the adrift vessel by the morning of July 25, and took over as on-scene commander -- from ODAG Vessel 'P R Nayak','' it said. ''The crew then successfully repaired the engine of MV Gas Yodla, and started its emergency generator by 5:15 am on July 25.'' MV Garnet was then arranged by the owners for bunker support.

''Subsequent to a conversation with the Coast Guard, the captain of the vessel agreed to it being towed. The vessel was secured to DG Shipping tug 'Water Lilly'. As the tow line of 'Water Lilly' parted, ONGC immediately deployed 'Sagar Pride' which towed the vessel to safety today on July 26, 2021,'' it added.

D1, primarily an oil-producing field, is situated about 200 kms west of Mumbai.

