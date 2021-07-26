Andhra Police arrest 2 Uttar Pradesh men with Rs 20 lakh ganja
Police in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari intercepted a container lorry carrying cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives in this connection.
Police in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari intercepted a container lorry carrying cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives in this connection. Addressing media persons, Jangareddygudem inspector Gowrisankar said, "Koyyalagudem Police sub-inspector Satish and team held vehicle searches based on credible information. They searched a container lorry coming from Bayyannagudem and heading towards Jangareddygudem. The police found that it contained 786.55 kg of cannabis packed in 26 bags."
According to police, the arrested duo have been identified as Neeraj from Mathura and Devender Kumar from Hathras. The duo said they procured cannabis from forest agency area in Visakhapatnam district and were going towards Hyderabad, the police said.
"The accused said that they procured cannabis for Rs 2500 per kg. Total value of seized cannabis is almost Rs 20 lakhs. Case is registered and investigation is underway," police added. (ANI)
