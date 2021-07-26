Left Menu

Andhra Police arrest 2 Uttar Pradesh men with Rs 20 lakh ganja

Police in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari intercepted a container lorry carrying cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives in this connection.

ANI | West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:48 IST
Andhra Police arrest 2 Uttar Pradesh men with Rs 20 lakh ganja
Visual of seized contraband along with arrested persons and police personnel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari intercepted a container lorry carrying cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives in this connection. Addressing media persons, Jangareddygudem inspector Gowrisankar said, "Koyyalagudem Police sub-inspector Satish and team held vehicle searches based on credible information. They searched a container lorry coming from Bayyannagudem and heading towards Jangareddygudem. The police found that it contained 786.55 kg of cannabis packed in 26 bags."

According to police, the arrested duo have been identified as Neeraj from Mathura and Devender Kumar from Hathras. The duo said they procured cannabis from forest agency area in Visakhapatnam district and were going towards Hyderabad, the police said.

"The accused said that they procured cannabis for Rs 2500 per kg. Total value of seized cannabis is almost Rs 20 lakhs. Case is registered and investigation is underway," police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021