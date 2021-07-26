Left Menu

PM Modi applauds volunteers and contributors of MyGov

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:31 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has applauded all those volunteers and contributors of MyGov who have enriched this platform with their contributions.

Reacting to a tweet by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister said;

Today when we mark #7YearsOfMyGov, I applaud all those volunteers and contributors who have enriched this platform with their contributions."

(With Inputs from PIB)

