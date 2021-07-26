PM Modi applauds volunteers and contributors of MyGov

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has applauded all those volunteers and contributors of MyGov who have enriched this platform with their contributions.

Reacting to a tweet by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister said;

"MyGov stands tall as an effective example of participative governance and giving a voice to our Yuva Shakti.

Today when we mark #7YearsOfMyGov, I applaud all those volunteers and contributors who have enriched this platform with their contributions."

(With Inputs from PIB)