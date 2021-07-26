PM Modi applauds volunteers and contributors of MyGov
"MyGov stands tall as an effective example of participative governance and giving a voice to our Yuva Shakti.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has applauded all those volunteers and contributors of MyGov who have enriched this platform with their contributions.
Reacting to a tweet by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister said;
Advertisement
"MyGov stands tall as an effective example of participative governance and giving a voice to our Yuva Shakti.
Today when we mark #7YearsOfMyGov, I applaud all those volunteers and contributors who have enriched this platform with their contributions."
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- MyGov
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement