Outlet selling products made by Tihar jail inmates inaugurated

An outlet selling products made by Tihar Jail inmates was inaugurated inside the office complex the northeast District Magistrate here on Monday to help the prisoners financially so that they can support their families back home, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An outlet selling products made by Tihar Jail inmates was inaugurated inside the office complex the northeast District Magistrate here on Monday to help the prisoners financially so that they can support their families back home, officials said. According to prison officials, this outlet will be the first of its kind in the 11 revenue districts of Delhi which will help in the rehabilitation of inmates by giving them work opportunities like preparing bakery items, including biscuits, mustard oil, tea and snacks. They said paintings made by the inmates will also be available for sale through this outlet. Sandeep Goel, Director General (Delhi Prisons) said, ''The opening of this outlet would help the inmates financially and they would be able to support their families back home. ''Through these outlets, quality Tihar Jail products would be available for purchase at reasonable prices as there is no motive to earn profits but to support the inmates during their stay in jail and rehabilitate them after their release.'' The outlet was inaugurated by Geetika Sharma, District Magistrate, northeast Delhi and Rajesh Chopra, DIG (Prisons) Mandoli Jail.

