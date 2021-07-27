Left Menu

At least 57 migrants die in shipwreck off Libyan coast -U.N.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 27-07-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 00:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 57 people drowned on Monday after a boat capsized off the Libyan coast near Khums, the latest tragedy in the central Mediterranean, the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. "According to survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard, at least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned," IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli said in a tweet.

Migrant boat departures to Italy and other parts of Europe from Libya and Tunisia have increased in recent months with better weather. Hundreds of thousands have made the perilous crossing in the last years, many fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

