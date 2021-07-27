Olympics-Weightlifting-Canada's Charron wins gold in women's 64kg
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:17 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Canada's Maude Charron won the gold medal in the women's 64kg weightlifting event with a combined lift of 236kg at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Italy's Giorgia Bordignon took the silver medal and Taiwan's Wen-Huei Chen the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
- Canada
- Taiwan
- Italy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic ''50-50'' on whether to play at Tokyo Olympics
National sports awards likely to be delayed to include Tokyo Olympics medalists
New Zealand confirms their largest ever team to Tokyo Olympics
Anurag Thakur reviews preparation of Indian team for Tokyo Olympics 2020
Tokyo Olympics: IOA acquires Dhyana rings for Indian athletes with eye on mental wellness