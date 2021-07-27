Olympics-Taekwondo-Serbia's Mandic wins women's +67kg gold medal

Serbia's Milica Mandic beat South Korea's Lee Dabin to take the women's taekwondo +67kg category gold medal on Tuesday.

It was her second gold after a win at the London Games in 2012.

Britain's Bianca Walkden and France's Althea Laurin took the bronze medals.

