Olympics-Taekwondo-Serbia's Mandic wins women's +67kg gold medal

Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:19 IST
Olympics-Taekwondo-Serbia's Mandic wins women's +67kg gold medal
Serbia's Milica Mandic beat South Korea's Lee Dabin to take the women's taekwondo +67kg category gold medal on Tuesday.

It was her second gold after a win at the London Games in 2012.

Britain's Bianca Walkden and France's Althea Laurin took the bronze medals.

