Left Menu

Over 21.40 lakh farmers enrolled under PM-KMY: Tomar

More than 21.40 lakh farmers have so far joined the voluntary pension scheme for small and marginal farmers Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana PM-KMY, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.The pension scheme was launched in September 2019 to provide old age protection and social security.As on July 23, 2021, a total of 21,40,262 farmers have joined the scheme, Tomar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.The enrollment of eligible farmers under PM-KMY was started by Common Service Centres CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd from August 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:41 IST
Over 21.40 lakh farmers enrolled under PM-KMY: Tomar
  • Country:
  • India

More than 21.40 lakh farmers have so far joined the voluntary pension scheme for small and marginal farmers Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

The pension scheme was launched in September 2019 to provide old age protection and social security.

''As on July 23, 2021, a total of 21,40,262 farmers have joined the scheme,'' Tomar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The enrollment of eligible farmers under PM-KMY was started by Common Service Centres (CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd) from August 2019. When the PM-KMY was launched on September 12, 2019, about 13,29,353 farmers had joined the scheme, he said.

Since PM-KMY is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme, Tomar said no specific target for enrolment was kept for last year.

However, CSC under the IT Ministry -- which is responsible to enroll the eligible farmers -- has taken up campaigns from time to time. Further, state nodal officers of PM-KISAN and PM-KMY also assisted CSCs in the enrolment of desirous farmers, he added.

The minister said an Empowered Committee under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary with Secretaries of Agriculture, IT and Finance Ministries was set up to review and monitor implementation of the scheme through appropriate implementation strategies and to approve any modifications.

Further, as per directions of the committee, a Group of Secretaries was constituted to adopt a common approach, and monitor and coordinate implementation of the scheme, he added.

PM-KMY is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme in which eligible farmers falling in the age group of 18-40 years are required to make a monthly contribution between Rs 55-200 and matching contributions are shared by the Centre with the pension fund manager Life Insurance Corporation of India.

From the accruals, a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 per month would be provided as and when the farmers attain the age of 60 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021