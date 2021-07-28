Left Menu

One killed, 10 missing in flash floods in Himachal's Lahaul Spiti

One person was killed while ten have gone missing as flash floods triggered by incessant rains lashed Tozing Nullah in Udaipur sub-division of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti district, a police official said on Wednesday.

ANI | Lahaul Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:00 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed while ten have gone missing as flash floods triggered by incessant rains lashed Tozing Nullah in Udaipur sub-division of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti district, a police official said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Manav Verma told ANI that one person was injured in the incident.

According to the police, the missing persons include four personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), two labourers of Airtel Videocon Telecommunications Ltd (VTL) and four passengers who were travelling towards Pangi-Killar. Three persons have been rescued so far and one was referred to a hospital in Kullu for medical treatment. Among those rescued include an Army personnel named Mohan Singh (38), who was safely evacuated from Tozing Nullah by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Police, Fireteam, ITBP Rescue team. He was taken to RH Keylong for further treatment at a hospital.

Mobile connectivity in the entire stretch around Tozing Nullah has been disrupted due to the flash floods. As per the police, a rescue team headed by the District Superintendent of Police (DSP) along with personnel from DDMA, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and BRO are at the spot. Also, a unit of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been requisitioned by the Lahaul Spiti District Commissioner.

A 25-year-old woman and her minor son got washed away while passing by the side of the Brahamganga tributary of Parvati river in Kullu this morning. Both are still untraceable, said Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu. Meanwhile, a landslide occurred on Vikas Nagar-Panthaghati road in Shimla today. A car parked alongside the road was damaged. No other loss was reported, informed the District Disaster Management Authority, Shimla.

Heavy rains continue to lash various parts of the state with the Shimla Meteorological Centre issuing a red weather warning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

