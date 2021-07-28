Olympics-Cycling-Roglic wins gold in men's time trial
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:40 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won the gold medal in the men's Olympic road time trial on Wednesday.
Dutchman Tom Dumoulin took silver and Australia's Rohan Dennis the bronze medal.
Advertisement
Also Read: Cricket-Gayle fires West Indies to T20 series victory over Australia
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
Advertisement