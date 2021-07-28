Govt taking steps to undertake production of COVID BEEP on large scale

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said Government is taking steps to undertake the production of COVID BEEP on a large scale. In a statement laid on the table of the Loksabha in reply to a question, the Minister said that COVID BEEP is India's first indigenous, cost-effective, wireless physiological parameters monitoring system for COVID-19 patients, developed by ESIC Medical College Hyderabad in collaboration with Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. (ECIL) and Department of Atomic Energy.

So far, 40 Nos. of COVID-BEEP were supplied as part of ECIL CSR activities to Government hospitals in Hyderabad for deployment and feedback in FY 2020-2021. Further, additional 100 Nos. are being prepared for dispatch to ESIC, Hyderabad by mid-August, 2021.

The features of the product were also presented through Virtual Conference to the Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Govt. of India on June 11th, 2021. Based on the deliberations, a proposal was submitted to the Ministry of Labour & Employment for large scale deployment.

(With Inputs from PIB)