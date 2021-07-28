Olympics-Equestrian-Germany's von Bredow-Werndl wins individual dressage gold
Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl won individual equestrian dressage gold on Wednesday, performing "horse ballet" on her mare Dalera to the soundtrack of the film La La Land.
Germany's Isabell Werth took silver and Britain's Charlotte Dujardin bronze.
