Olympics-Equestrian-Germany's von Bredow-Werndl wins individual dressage gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:30 IST
Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl won individual equestrian dressage gold on Wednesday, performing "horse ballet" on her mare Dalera to the soundtrack of the film La La Land.

Germany's Isabell Werth took silver and Britain's Charlotte Dujardin bronze.

