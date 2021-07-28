ODF Plus Manuals under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase -II released

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the Minister of State for Jal Shakti& Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel released the ODF Plus Manuals under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase -II at an event here today organized by Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS).

The launched manuals pertain to key components of ODF Plus (Grey Water Management, Plastic Waste Management, Faecal Sludge Management, Biodegradable Waste Management and IEC) and provide detailed information on technologies, technical specifications of assets, estimated costs and possible O & M arrangements. DDWS has developed manuals to support states, districts, and rural local bodies implement solid and liquid waste management initiatives.

Advertisement

Addressing the media after the release of Manuals, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that SBMG has transformed rural India by manifesting into a Jan Andolan for sanitation under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) rural India milestone in mission mode (2014-19). Taking forward the extraordinary success, Phase -II of the SBM (G) aiming at achieving the ODF Plus goal was launched early last year, which focuses on ODF sustainability and Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) aiming at comprehensive cleanliness in villages.

The Union Minister stressed the importance of access to safe sanitation facilities in terms of social, economic and health benefits to rural community members especially the vulnerable and marginalized community. The manuals launched today will contribute significantly towards capacity building and knowledge enrichment at various levels strengthening SBMG Phase II initiatives.

Shri Shekhawat also added that for FY 2021-22 as part of the approved Annual Implementation Plan (AIP); SBM (G) Phase -II is poised to support over two lakh villages achieve solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) arrangements through an investment of over Rs. 40,700 crores. While the Central share would be around Rs. 14,000 crores, the States shall spend over Rs.8300 crores. Funds to the tune of Rs. 12,730 crores will be made available through the Fifteenth Finance Commission and over Rs.4,100 through convergence with MGNREGS. Programme Implementation this fiscal year will see the construction of over 50 lakh Individual Household toilets (IHHLs), one Lakh Community toilets, Plastic Waste Management Units in over 2400 Blocks of India, Grey Water Management in around 1.82 lakh villages, Gobardhan projects in 386 Districts, and Faecal sludge management arrangements in over 250 Districts.

Addressing the media, Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel said under the inspiring leadership of the Prime Minister and his strong willpower, India achieved the massive challenge of ODF declaration of all villages in a mission mode in five years (2014-19). As Swachhata is an eternal journey, the Phase II of SBM (G) aims at achieving the goal of complete cleanliness or Sampoorna Swachhata by addressing ODF SLWM issues. This can be achieved by ensuring collective responsibility and commitment. The manuals released today will equip all with relevant and necessary technical information, technologies, and references.

The success of SBM (G) – the largest ever behaviour change programme in the world, can also be attributed to the extensive focus on capacity building of a range of key stakeholders. An important aspect of SBMG Phase -II is continuous engagement and capacity strengthening of all stakeholders at various levels to ensure effective and expedited implementation. The availability of reference materials pertaining to the program's approach, technical specifications, cost estimates, technical drawings etc. for various elements of ODF Plus is important.

The Biodegradable Waste Management (BWM) manual focuses on important processes and activities related to segregation, Collection and Transportation, Treatment and disposal of biodegradable solid waste (both dry and waste). It also highlights various technology options available like Composting techniques at various levels (Households and Community).

The Greywater management (GWM) manual addressed the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) which focuses on minimizing the generation of greywater (from the kitchen, washrooms, livestock cleaning and others) and effective treatment using various technologies like Community leach pit, Waste Stabilization pond, constructed wetlands, Phytroid, Decentralized Wastewater Treatment system, Soil Bio-Technology and others.

The Plastic Waste Management (PWM) manual provides details on necessary steps to establish a system of segregation, collection and storage and setting up of Plastic Waste Management Unit at various levels for further processing into useful products and forward linkage in other sectors. The manual will help in building the capacity of functionaries at district, block and rural local bodies for minimizing plastic consumption and addressing single-use plastic (SUP) waste in particular.

The Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) manual provides technical information on the selected technology based on the FSM implementation approach as outlined in the SBM (G) Phase-II guidelines. It also provides design and engineering for the technologies specified in the guidelines. This manual will help district officials in the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), construction of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) and their Operation and Maintenance.

The Information, Education and Communication (IEC) manual will serve as a reference guide to all programme managers, implementers and communicators around each ODF Plus component. Aiming at behaviour change of the community, the manual will be useful in facilitating the development of quality communication and capacity development tools that integrate the key elements of community-led/IEC approaches.

SBM (G) Phase-II has been uniquely designed to leverage the capacity of individuals and communities in rural India to create a people's movement to ensure that the ODF status of rural areas is sustained, people continue to practice safe hygienic behaviour and that all villages have solid and liquid waste management arrangements. The Government of India, in February 2020, approved Phase-II of the SBM (G) with a total outlay of Rs. 1,40,881 crores to focus on the sustainability of Open Defecation Free (ODF) status and Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM). SBM (G) Phase-II is planned to be a unique model of convergence between different verticals of financing and various schemes of Central and State Governments.

(With Inputs from PIB)