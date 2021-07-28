Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: 14 people died due to heavy rains, floods in last 24 hrs

At least 14 people have died in the last 24 hours in the state due to heavy rains and floods, said Anil Khachi, Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:11 IST
Anil Khachi, Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

At least 14 people have died in the last 24 hours in the state due to heavy rains and floods, said Anil Khachi, Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. "14 people have died in 24 hours due to heavy rains and floods, of which 10 died in Lahaul and 4 people in Kullu. 3 bodies are yet to be recovered from Lahaul. The water flow is very high in Kullu, so we are unable to recover any bodies," Khachi informed.

The Chief Secretary said that the weather is likely to remain bad for the next 48 hours as per the advisory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Several roads have been opened. In case of low rainfall, I believe 90% of roads can be reopened by tomorrow. As per the IMD advisory, the weather is likely to remain bad for the next 48 hours. People should travel only when necessary," he said.

The State Disaster Management Authority has earlier said that nine people died, 3 injured and seven persons went missing following flash floods in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the National Disaster Management team has also been moved towards the Lahaul-Spiti district.

Restoration work is underway after uprooted trees affected electricity services and blocked roads in Shimla due to heavy rainfall. "In the capital town, Shimla trees have been uprooted due to the heavy rain in several locations. The forest department with the help of laborers is clearing the uprooted trees, the electricity supply is also being restored," Tanuj Gupta, an official from Electricity Department, Shimla said. (ANI)

