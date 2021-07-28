Left Menu

Duolingo valued at $6.5 bln as shares soar in debut

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:49 IST
Duolingo valued at $6.5 bln as shares soar in debut
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@duolingo)

Language learning app Duolingo Inc's shares rose nearly 39% in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of $6.5 billion on a fully-diluted basis.

The company's stock opened at $141.4 per share, blowing past the initial public offering price of $102 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • U.S.

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021