Duolingo valued at $6.5 bln as shares soar in debut

Language learning app Duolingo Inc's shares rose nearly 39% in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of $6.5 billion on a fully-diluted basis.

The company's stock opened at $141.4 per share, blowing past the initial public offering price of $102 per share.

