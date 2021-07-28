Duolingo valued at $6.5 bln as shares soar in debut
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:49 IST
Language learning app Duolingo Inc's shares rose nearly 39% in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of $6.5 billion on a fully-diluted basis.
The company's stock opened at $141.4 per share, blowing past the initial public offering price of $102 per share.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
Advertisement