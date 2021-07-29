Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet decides to set up permanent NDRF camp at Mahad

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to set up a permanent National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) camp at the flood-affected Mahad area in Raigad district.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:46 IST
Visual of flood affected Mahad area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to set up a permanent National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) camp at the flood-affected Mahad area in Raigad district. As per the official notification by the state government on Wednesday, the state had written last year to the Centre to set up a permanent base in Mahad.

Also, a decision had been taken in the Maharashtra cabinet meeting yesterday to provide additional relief funds to the flood-affected areas wherein a detailed report and 'panchnama' from the affected areas to be brought before the cabinet within 15 days. The Cabinet also noted that at present, immediate assistance is being provided to the affected families for damage to their household items, clothes and utensils as per SDRF state disaster relief fund norms.

Maharashtra Cabinet also decided to provide insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs to the officers and employees of Municipal Corporations, Nagar Panchayats and Nagar Parishads in the state who died while performing COVID-19 duties. Yesterday, State BJP MLAs decided to donate their one-month salary for relief to the flood-affected areas of the state.

On July 24, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the flood-affected Mahad by helicopter from Mumbai. Thackeray earlier that day had announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall in various parts of the state. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured.

Several areas in Maharashtra have been battered by rain over the past few days. The Chief Minister was informed about the flood situation in Mahad by the Raigad District Collector. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra had also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. (ANI)

