Olympics-Canoeing-Australia's Fox wins gold women's canoe slalom
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 13:14 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Australia's Jessica Fox won gold in the first ever women's canoe slalom on Thursday, with the silver medal going to Britain's Mallory Franklin.
Germany's Andrea Herzog took bronze.
