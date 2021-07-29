Left Menu

China's Didi denies 'rumour' that it could go private

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:21 IST
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Thursday that a "rumour" that it could go private was not true.

The company issued its statement shortly after a report in the Wall Street Journal said that Didi was considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses following its recent initial public offering (IPO).

