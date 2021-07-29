Left Menu

Need for balanced approach to get high crop yield stressed

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-07-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, July 29 (PTI): Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Dr N Kumar on Thursday highlighted on balanced approach in the use of compost for maximum growth and yield of crops.

Inaugurating a one-day State-level awareness programme for farmers on diagnosis and management of physiological and compost disorders in crops, the Vice-Chancellor stressed on acquiring knowledge of the role of each nutrient in the growth of crops.

The programme was held to commemorate the golden jubilee of TNAU.

In her address, Director of TNAU (crop management) Dr V Geethalakshmi too highlighted the importance of balanced use of compost to achieve global food security in the changing climate scenario.

She spoke on the effects of mono-cropping, imbalanced fertiliser application on crop and soil health.

She elaborated on the benefits of the awareness programme for the farmers and how they can reap high yield and profit by following simple and scientific compost management strategies.

Two books in Tamil on nutrient deficiencies and their management in agricultural and horticultural crops were released on the occasion.

