'Inappropriate to speak without evidence': Jharkhand health minister cautions on Dhanbad judge's death

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Thursday said that probe will reveal the reason behind the death of Dhanbad additional district judge Uttam Anand, adding that investigation would reveal whether it was a planned murder or an accident. "I had instructed the Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dhanbad to constitute Special Investigation Team (SIT) immediately in the matter and submit a report within 7 days. I'm sure that things will get clear after the investigation. A case has been registered under Section 302 of IPC (murder). I would like to say that truth and reason behind the matter will be investigated and revealed. Whether it was pre-planned or accident will be clear," Gupta added.

He refused to comment on anything without evidence supporting the matter. "I'm the Minister in charge for the district and saying anything without investigation and evidence will not be appropriate. Please wait for a little," he said. The minister also added that if in case, in future, the family of the victim is not satisfied by the probe, then a decision about it will be taken accordingly.

This comes a day after Additional District Judge Uttam Anand posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was killed after being hit by a vehicle, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Anand was taking a morning walk when a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police.

As per the police, initially, the body could not be identified. However, later, Anand's family approached the police following which the body was identified. No one was arrested in connection with the case so far, it added. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mayur Patel said, "An investigation is being done regarding today's incident. Different teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. Whatever points have come to the fore will be taken into consideration while investigating the case." (ANI)

