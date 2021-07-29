Gujarat ATS arrests man involved in terror funding, drug cases from Delhi airport

Left Menu

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested wanted accused Shahid Kasam Sumra from Delhi airport in connection with cases involving 530 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 2,500 crores.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:57 IST
ATS arrests wanted accused Shahid Kasam Sumra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested wanted accused Shahid Kasam Sumra from Delhi airport in connection with cases involving 530 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 2,500 crores. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (ATS), Imtiaz Sheikh said that the accused is now involved in terror funding and is connected with terror organisations.

"ATS arrested a wanted accused Shahid Kasam Sumra from Delhi Airport in connection with cases involving 530 kg of heroin worth over Rs 2500 crores, pertaining to ATS Gujarat, STF Punjab and NIA," he said. "The accused was a wanted criminal in drug cases, reported in March 2021 among few others. He used to transport drug consignments via sea. He is now involved in terror funding and is connected with terror organisations," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

