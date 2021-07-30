Olympics-Rowing-Greece's Stefanos Ntouskos wins men's single sculls gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 06:34 IST
Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece picked up gold in the men's single sculls final on Friday at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.
Norwegian Kjetil Borch won silver and Croatia’s Damir Martin finished third for bronze in the rowing event.
