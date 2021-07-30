Left Menu

Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Shriever wins gold in women's BMX

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 09:37 IST
Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Shriever wins gold in women's BMX
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Bethany Shriever of Britain won the Olympic women's BMX race gold medal on Friday at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Colombian Mariana Pajon took silver and Dutch rider Merel Smulders the bronze.

