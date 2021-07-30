Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Shriever wins gold in women's BMX
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 09:32 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Bethany Shriever of Britain won the Olympic women's BMX race gold medal on Friday at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Colombian Mariana Pajon took silver and Dutch rider Merel Smulders the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Dutch
- Olympic women's
Advertisement