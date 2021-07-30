Left Menu

‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Divyangjan to be held in Chhindwara

A total of 8291 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs.4.32crore will be distributed free of cost to 4146Divyangjan at Block/Panchayat levels by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of  COVID-19 Pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:36 IST
Smt.Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, DEPWD, other senior officers from the Department, ALIMCO and District Administration will also be present virtually/in person during the function. Image Credit: Twitter (@MSJEGOI)
  • Country:
  • India

A 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' for distribution of aids and assistive devices to 'Divyangjan' under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Chhindwara on 31.07.2021 at FDDI, Imlikheda Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 8291 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs.4.32crore will be distributed free of cost to 4146 Divyangjan at Block/Panchayat levels by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The inaugural function to be held on 31.07.2021 at 11.00 AM, will be attended virtually by Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, as the Chief Guest. Dr Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India will preside over the function. The other dignitaries include Sushri Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India, Dr Vikas Mahatme, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Shri Nakulnath, Member of Parliament, Chhindwara (M.P). Above dignitaries shall grace the event with their virtual/physical presence

Smt.Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, DEPWD, other senior officers from the Department, ALIMCO and District Administration will also be present virtually/in person during the function.

(With Inputs from PIB)

