Left Menu

People should follow safety guidelines to prevent spread of COVID, says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

People should cooperate to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in the wake of a likely third wave of the COVID pandemic, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:13 IST
People should follow safety guidelines to prevent spread of COVID, says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People should cooperate to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in the wake of a likely third wave of the COVID pandemic, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday. "Health Department has made arrangements in villages as well as in cities but we need cooperation from people. COVID-19 cases have just been reduced but has not ended. People need to continue following COVID protocols to prevent the third wave," Anil Vij said ANI.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the state recorded 30 new COVID cases on Friday and its test positive rate, the percentage of people in a group testing positive for the virus is 9.06 per cent. The Ministry further stated that there are 7,69,85830 covid cases in the state, while 7,59,516 have been recovered from the disease. The death toll has mounted to 9,6303. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021