Delhi Police nabs minor who had absconded after stabbing 2 teenagers

Delhi Police on Friday apprehended a minor boy from Dwarka, who had gone absconding after allegedly stabbing two persons.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Friday apprehended a minor boy from Dwarka, who had gone absconding after allegedly stabbing two persons. The victims Sandeep (19) and Om (17) residents of JJ Colony, Bindapur in Delhi were allegedly stabbed by a juvenile known to them after they refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

The case was registered on July 24 on the complaint of Om, one of the victims, at Dabri Police station. "During an investigation, it was revealed that the accused juvenile was a friend of injured Sandeep and Om. The two were riding on a scooty when they were accosted by accused juvenile near Harijan Basti Bindapur who demanded Rs 50 from them to purchase alcohol. After Sandeep refused to give him the money the accused and two more boys accompanying him started beating up Sandeep and Om," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"The accused then took out a knife and stabbed Sandeep and Om. He caused seven stab injuries to Sandeep when the butt of knife and metal part got stuck inside his muscle. All the three accused then fled the spot," the police said. Sandeep was admitted to a surgical ward at a Delhi hospital and his condition is said to be stable now. Om was discharged on the same day.

Police later laid a trap and apprehend the accused juvenile who has been sent to an observation home. A search for the other two accused is underway, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

