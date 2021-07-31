U.S. government agencies extend eviction moratorium to Sept. 30

Several U.S. government agencies announced on Friday they had extended their COVID-related residential eviction moratorium by two months to Sept. 30.

The announcement from the Departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency came as the moratorium, put in place due to the COVID public health emergency, was due to expire on Saturday.

