U.S. government agencies extend eviction moratorium to Sept. 30

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 05:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Several U.S. government agencies announced on Friday they had extended their COVID-related residential eviction moratorium by two months to Sept. 30.

The announcement from the Departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency came as the moratorium, put in place due to the COVID public health emergency, was due to expire on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

